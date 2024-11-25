Azbil Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.

Azbil Corporation has announced the decision to repurchase up to 3,520,000 shares of its own stock through the off-auction trading system on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a total repurchase amount capped at 4.35 billion yen. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 24 million shares, representing 4.5% of its common shares, by March 2025.

