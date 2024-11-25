News & Insights

Stocks

Azbil Corporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

November 25, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Azbil Corporation has announced the decision to repurchase up to 3,520,000 shares of its own stock through the off-auction trading system on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a total repurchase amount capped at 4.35 billion yen. This move is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 24 million shares, representing 4.5% of its common shares, by March 2025.

For further insights into JP:6845 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.