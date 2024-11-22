Azbil Corporation Announces Share Buyback Plan

Azbil Corporation (JP:6845) has released an update.
Azbil Corporation has announced a plan to repurchase up to 3.52 million shares of its own stock through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction trading system. This strategic move is part of a broader resolution to buy back up to 24 million shares, valued at up to 15 billion yen, to enhance shareholder value.
