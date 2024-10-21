AZ-COM Maruwa Revises TRANCOM Partnership Strategy

AZ-COM Maruwa Holdings Inc. (JP:9090) has released an update.

AZ-COM Maruwa Holdings Inc. has decided to dissolve its capital alliance with TRANCOM CO., LTD., following TRANCOM’s recommendation for a management buyout. While both companies will sell their respective shares in each other, they will maintain their business alliance. This strategic shift aims to adapt to evolving business environments while preserving collaborative efforts.

