AYX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.82, changing hands as low as $67.25 per share. Alteryx Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYX's low point in its 52 week range is $49.67 per share, with $90.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.87.

