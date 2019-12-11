AYX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.76, changing hands as low as $97.62 per share. Alteryx Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AYX's low point in its 52 week range is $48.34 per share, with $147.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.59.

