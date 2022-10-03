Ayushi Sinha: Bringing South Asian-inspired Prints to All

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Spiffy here! I’m back with the scoop on the entrepreneurial leaders of Planet Earth. As the only interplanetary journalist stationed on this blue planet, I’m thrilled to present this galactic exclusive with Ayushi Sinha, the co-founder of Yustha. Let’s see what she is doing to make a positive impact in the world.

Spiffy: Thanks for joining me, Ayushi! Tell me, what challenge are you addressing through Yustha?

Ayushi: Glad to be with you, Spiffy! I’ll start by noting that my sister Astha and I have spent the last 15 months sharing Wi-Fi and the past 18 years sharing our clothes. Like many other earthlings, we have loved wearing—and, in our particular case, sharing and designing—leggings during the pandemic-imposed work-from-home (WFH) period. Luckily, wearing comfortable yet stylish clothes is here to stay, and we're all about this new normal. However, there's a problem: contributions from people of South Asian roots are missing from the athleisure industry! Astha and I identified a need for unique and fashionable prints. So, we founded Yustha Yoga, which designs South Asian-inspired athleisure. We are committed to bringing prints that women in our family have worn for generations to the world of athleisure, paying homage to yoga’s roots.

Spiffy: Very cool! It sounds like your family heritage was important in motivating you to do this?

Ayushi: Exactly. We grew up doing yoga with our grandparents on their “chhat” during our summer visits to India and playing dress-up with our mother's Banarasi saris. Fast forward to today: we are committed to bringing the fabrics and patterns that women in our family have worn for generations by designing South Asian-inspired athleisure.

Spiffy: That is wonderful. How would you say your team is working towards a more equitable world?

Ayushi: By fulfilling our mission of bringing South Asian-inspired prints to all. Our first customers were South Asian dance teams who wanted to lean into their heritage through expression. Now, we want to expand to anyone looking for a pair of comfy, reliable, and chic leggings to wear anywhere from the gym to a coffee date—someone who puts these leggings on as a fashion and brand statement.

Spiffy: Tell me about a recent organizational milestone.

Ayushi: We are proud to have launched three unique products to date! We welcome interested members of your audience to check out our selection at yustha.yoga.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Ayushi—it’s been an honor!

Ayushi Sinha is the co-founder of Yustha and an MBA candidate at Harvard Business School. She graduated cum laude from Princeton and previously worked at Bain Capital Ventures and Microsoft. (Nominated by Simi Shah of South Asian Trailblazers. First published on the Ladderworks website on October 3, 2022.)

