AYTU Stock Earnings: Aytu Misses EPS, Revenue Estimates

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) just posted results for its fiscal third quarter.

Aytu reported a loss per share of $1.93. This was much worse than the analyst estimate for a loss per share of 63 cents.

The company reported revenue of $22.73 million.

This was also worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $28 million.

You can read the full Aytu press release here.

