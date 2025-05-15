$AYTU stock is up 45% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AYTU stock has now risen 45% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $54,866,223 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AYTU:
$AYTU Insider Trading Activity
$AYTU insiders have traded $AYTU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA R. DISBROW (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $19,500
$AYTU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $AYTU stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 93,409 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,795
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 86,000 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,200
- JAFFETILCHIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 17,437 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,924
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 14,865 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,838
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 14,557 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,746
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 11,690 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,873
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,211 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,453
