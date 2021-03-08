Aytu BioScience Reports Positive Results From Healight Pilot Study In SARS-CoV-2 Patients

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) jumped over 10% in extended trading Monday after the company announced positive clinical results from healight pilot study in COVID-19 patients.

The study concluded that endotracheal UVA light treatment was associated with a significant reduction of SARS-CoV-2 viral load and improvement in WHO clinical severity scores. Further, the endotracheal UVA light treatment did not result in any serious adverse device effects and was well tolerated.

A total of five critically ill, mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients underwent UVA light therapy for five consecutive days. The UVA light catheter was inserted into an endotracheal tube and illuminated for 20 minutes during each treatment.

The endotracheal treatment resulted in significant logarithmic reduction of the SARS-CoV-2 viral load of the ET aspirate, which was the study's primary endpoint.

AYTU closed Monday's trading at $7.72, up $0.26 or 3.49%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.83 or 10.75% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.