Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) closed at $1.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 3.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 9.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.46%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AYTU is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7 million, up 194.12% from the year-ago period.

AYTU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $22.12 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.79% and +202.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYTU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AYTU currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AYTU in the coming trading sessions

