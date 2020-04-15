Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) closed at $1.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.29% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AYTU as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AYTU is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7 million, up 194.12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $22.12 million, which would represent changes of +63.79% and +202.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AYTU. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AYTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.