Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) closed the most recent trading day at $1.39, moving +1.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.03%.

AYTU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AYTU to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.60 million, up 1155.81% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYTU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AYTU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AYTU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.1.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

