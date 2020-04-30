Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aytu Bioscience, Inc. (AYTU) closed the most recent trading day at $1.64, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.88% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 16.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AYTU as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7 million, up 194.12% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.26 per share and revenue of $22.12 million, which would represent changes of +63.79% and +202.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AYTU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AYTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AYTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.