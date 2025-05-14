AYTU BIOSCIENCE Earnings Results: $AYTU Reports Quarterly Earnings

AYTU BIOSCIENCE ($AYTU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of -$0.17 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $18,450,000, beating estimates of $14,013,780 by $4,436,220.

AYTU BIOSCIENCE Insider Trading Activity

AYTU BIOSCIENCE insiders have traded $AYTU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AYTU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA R. DISBROW (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $19,500

AYTU BIOSCIENCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of AYTU BIOSCIENCE stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

