Aytu BioPharma Proposes Settlement in Shareholder Lawsuit

December 04, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Aytu BioScience ( (AYTU) ) has issued an announcement.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. announced a proposed settlement in a shareholder derivative lawsuit involving accusations of fiduciary breaches and unjust enrichment by company directors and Armistice Capital. The lawsuit alleges that these parties orchestrated transactions benefiting themselves at the expense of Aytu shareholders. A court hearing is scheduled for January 2025 to determine the fairness of the settlement, which aims to resolve claims and potentially improve corporate governance practices.

