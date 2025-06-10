BioTech
AYTU

Aytu BioPharma Closes $16.6 Mln Offering To Support EXXUA Launch For Major Depressive Disorder

June 10, 2025 — 11:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU), closed an upsized offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants, raising gross proceeds of $16.6 million.

The financing was led by long-term healthcare-focused institutional investors, including Aytu's largest shareholders, Nantahala Capital Management and Stonepine Capital Management, with participation from Aytu management and new institutional shareholders.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used to support working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to commercialize EXXUA or gepirone extended-release tablets, the company's first-in-class treatment for major depressive disorder or MDD.

EXXUA, approved by the FDA, is the first oral selective serotonin 5HT1a receptor agonist for MDD.

Unlike traditional SSRIs, EXXUA has no serotonin reuptake inhibition activity and has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in depression symptoms in over 5,000 patients.

Notably, the incidence of sexual side effects with EXXUA was comparable to placebo.

EXXUA is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking Aytu's entry into the $22+ billion U.S. prescription MDD market.

Aytu said EXXUA's novel mechanism of action, favorable safety profile, and lack of common antidepressant side effects position it as a potential game-changer in the treatment of MDD.

Currently, AYTU is trading at $2.15, up by 0.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

