Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Price Target Increased by 60.00% to 8.16

The average one-year price target for Aytu BioPharma (NasdaqCM:AYTU) has been revised to 8.16 / share. This is an increase of 60.00% from the prior estimate of 5.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 175.68% from the latest reported closing price of 2.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aytu BioPharma. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYTU is 0.02%, an increase of 13.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 1,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,087K shares representing 19.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 472K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 36.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 69K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 11.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 8.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 33K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 49.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 84.57% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 15K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 54.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYTU by 35.70% over the last quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aytu BioScience is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs. Aytu currently markets a portfolio of prescription products addressing large primary care and pediatric markets. The portfolio includes Natesto®, the only FDA-approved nasal formulation of testosterone for men with hypogonadism (low testosterone, or 'Low T'), ZolpiMist®, the only FDA-approved oral spray prescription sleep aid, Tuzistra® XR, the only FDA-approved 12-hour codeine-based antitussive syrup, Karbinal® ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary prescription fluoride-based supplement product lines containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu also distributes a COVID-19 IgG/IgM rapid antibody test and a rapid COVID-19 antigen test. These tests are used separately in the rapid, qualitative diagnostic assessment of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Additionally, Aytu has licensed worldwide rights to develop the Healight™ technology platform. Healight is an investigational medical device being studied as a prospective treatment for COVID-19 and other respiratory infections.

