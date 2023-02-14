Ayrton Capital Now Owns 4.99% of VGambling (GMBL)

Fintel reports that Ayrton Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of VGambling Inc. (GMBL). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 22, 2022 they reported 7.07MM shares and 9.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.05% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.07% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.83% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for VGambling is $0.15. The forecasts range from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.16. The average price target represents an increase of 89.83% from its latest reported closing price of $0.08.

The projected annual revenue for VGambling is $48MM, a decrease of 7.19%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in VGambling. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMBL is 0.00%, an increase of 232.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 52.89% to 5,280K shares. The put/call ratio of GMBL is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Walleye Capital holds 946K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMBL by 65.38% over the last quarter.

HCR Wealth Advisors holds 200K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 194K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 136K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing a decrease of 172.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMBL by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is a licensed online gambling company with a specific focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming. Esports Entertainment offers fixed odds wagering, fantasy and pools on various esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform at vie.gg and owns and operates online sports book, SportNation.bet. In addition, Esports Entertainment intends to offer users from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile and PC video game tournaments for cash prizes. Esports Entertainment is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the online gambling and the video game industries, and esports. The Company holds a license to conduct online gambling and 18+ gaming on a global basis in the UK, Ireland, Malta and Curacao. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.