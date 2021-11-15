Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) shareholders have endured a 28% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) share price is down 28% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 31%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Ayro because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Ayro isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ayro saw its revenue grow by 195%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 28% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:AYRO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 15th 2021

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 31% in the last year, Ayro shareholders might be miffed that they lost 28%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Ayro is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

