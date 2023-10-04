AYRO (AYRO) Price Target Increased by 700.00% to 10.61

The average one-year price target for AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) has been revised to 10.61 / share. This is an increase of 700.00% from the prior estimate of 1.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.50 to a high of 10.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 442.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in AYRO. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYRO is 0.00%, a decrease of 24.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 2,712K shares. The put/call ratio of AYRO is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 674K shares representing 13.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 378K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing a decrease of 26.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYRO by 4.76% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 352K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 220K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 117K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYRO by 12.53% over the last quarter.

AYRO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, Texas-based AYRO, Inc. designs and manufactures compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus mobility, and government use. One hundred percent emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial applications, AYRO vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation solutions.

