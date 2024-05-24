News & Insights

Stocks
AYRWF

AYR Wellness Warrants Expire, Shares Convert

May 24, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ayr Wellness (TSE:AYR.A) has released an update.

AYR Wellness Inc., a prominent vertically integrated cannabis company in the U.S., has announced the expiration of over 2.8 million warrants at $9.07 each and the one-for-one conversion of its Multiple Voting Shares into Equity Shares. This conversion took effect on May 24, 2024, exactly 60 months after the initial issuance of a Multiple Voting Share, aligning with the company’s amended and restated articles. AYR operates over 90 dispensaries and is known for its commitment to high-quality cannabis products and community engagement.

For further insights into TSE:AYR.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AYRWF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.