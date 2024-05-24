AYR Wellness Warrants Expire, Shares Convert

Ayr Wellness (TSE:AYR.A) has released an update.

AYR Wellness Inc., a prominent vertically integrated cannabis company in the U.S., has announced the expiration of over 2.8 million warrants at $9.07 each and the one-for-one conversion of its Multiple Voting Shares into Equity Shares. This conversion took effect on May 24, 2024, exactly 60 months after the initial issuance of a Multiple Voting Share, aligning with the company’s amended and restated articles. AYR operates over 90 dispensaries and is known for its commitment to high-quality cannabis products and community engagement.

