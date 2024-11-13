Ayr Wellness sees Q4 revenue ‘essentially flat’ compared to Q3

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be essentially flat compared to the third quarter of 2024. AYR also continues to expect positive GAAP cash flow from operations for calendar 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AYRWF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.