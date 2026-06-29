AYI Q3 Earnings Call Flags Firmer Lighting Demand

Acuity Inc. AYI used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto press a forward-looking message: lighting demand is stabilizing, while Acuity Intelligent Spaces continues to supply the company’s faster-growth engine. Management emphasized execution more than headline beat metrics.

That framing mattered because the quarter again showed a split business. Lighting remained pressured on sales, but AIS expanded at a double-digit rate, and management sounded increasingly confident about growth avenues in controls, OEM channels and data centers.

AYI Sees a Better Setup in Lighting

Chairman, president and CEO Neil Ashe said Acuity Brands Lighting is seeing firmer demand after a softer stretch in the winter months, when conversion rates from quoting to releases ran longer than normal. He said activity is starting to normalize and described project flow as more typical heading into the fourth quarter.

Chief financial officer Karen Holcom added that fourth-quarter sales should rise sequentially from the third quarter, though not necessarily at the same pace as the recent step-up. That outlook stopped short of a broad rebound call, but it marked a more constructive tone than earlier commentary around a tepid market.

The quarter itself still reflected pressure. ABL sales fell 1.9% to $905.2 million, though adjusted operating margin remained a healthy 18.2%. Management tied the sales decline partly to a tough comparison against last year’s tariff-related order pull-forward rather than to a new deterioration in demand.

Acuity Leans Harder on AIS Growth

If the call had a central growth theme, it was AIS. Sales in the segment climbed 14.9% to $303.5 million, with adjusted operating profit up 22.5% and adjusted operating margin reaching 25.1%, driven by Distech and QSC.

Ashe spent much of his prepared remarks on Distech, arguing that Acuity’s open-architecture strategy is translating into share gains. He cited wins at universities, sports venues, enterprise campuses and data centers while also pointing to OEM manufacturers adopting the Eclipse portfolio for next-generation applications.

Management also highlighted new product cadence inside AIS, including Eclipse Resilience for mission-critical cooling and a preloaded dashboard tied to occupancy and space utilization. The message was that AIS is broadening from controls into a platform story built around edge control, cloud intelligence and occupant experience.

AYI Protects Margins While Investing

The company’s financial backdrop supported that strategy. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $5.31 from $5.12 a year earlier. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.20 by 2.1%. Net sales rose 1.6% to $1.2 billion, which modestly beat the $1.19 billion estimate by 1.1%.

Acuity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acuity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acuity, Inc. Quote

Gross margin remained a notable talking point. Adjusted gross profit margin improved 10 basis points to 50.1%, helped by a richer AIS mix, even as ABL adjusted gross margin slipped 50 basis points to 46.1%.

Ashe said inflation remains present across materials and SG&A, with medical costs one example, but he stressed that recent spending has been concentrated in technology and AI capabilities rather than undisciplined overhead growth. He argued that those investments are already helping gross margin and should create stronger operating leverage when volume improves.

Acuity Keeps Capital Deployment Flexible

Holcom said Acuity’s capital allocation priorities have not changed: invest for growth, raise the dividend, pursue acquisitions and repurchase stock opportunistically. That framework was visible in the quarter’s actions.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Acuity generated $520.2 million in operating cash flow and $461.7 million in free cash flow. It also repaid $200 million of term debt year to date, repurchased about 766,000 shares for $230 million and refinanced its revolver with a new five-year $800 million unsecured facility.

Ashe made clear that acquisitions remain a priority, especially in AIS. But he also underscored selectivity, pointing to QSC as the model for buying quality assets that can perform better inside Acuity’s broader platform.

AYI Uses Q&A to Expand the Data Center Story

Analyst questions pushed management to define how durable AIS growth is and whether data centers are becoming a more material opportunity. Ashe responded by tying recent momentum to a mix of product innovation, market share gains and expansion into adjacencies such as refrigeration and OEM channels.

On data centers, management sounded more explicit than in prior calls. Ashe said Distech now has both direct digital controllers and PLC controllers, which broadens its ability to serve hyperscalers, while the lighting side is also seeing rapid percentage growth off a smaller base.

The answer that stood out most was management’s insistence that this push is currently organic. Ashe said the company’s entry into the data center market is being driven by internal product development, not by a need to buy its way in.

Acuity Leaves the Call With a Clearer Tone

The call ended with a more confident posture than the raw ABL sales number alone would imply. Management’s emphasis was on normalization in lighting, continued margin discipline and a wider runway for AIS.

Ashe also pointed to internal priorities that framed Acuity’s next phase: deploying AI inside the business, accelerating product velocity, improving digital manufacturing and pursuing targeted AIS expansion. Those comments reinforced a company trying to compound operational discipline with higher-value technology exposure.

Zacks Signals Still Call for Selectivity

AYI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), alongside Value and Growth Scores of B, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) stocks paired with Style Scores of A or B offer the strongest near-term setup, while a Rank #3 is generally more neutral. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

That mix points to a stock with some supportive value and growth characteristics, but weaker momentum. The Zacks methodology also treats estimate revisions as the primary driver, which means the current rank can change after analysts update forecasts following the quarter.

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