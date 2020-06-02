AC

Ayala's indirect unit announces bid to buy Australia's Infigen Energy

Contributor
Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

June 3 (Reuters) - UAC Energy Holdings, partly owned by a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp AC.PS, said on Wednesday it will make a takeover bid for Australian renewable energy company Infigen Energy IFN.AX valuing it at about A$777 million ($535 million).

UAC said it intends to make a takeover bid of A$0.80 per Infigen share.

UAC also said it had acquired a 12.8% stake in Infigen.

($1 = 1.4514 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

