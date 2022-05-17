Ayala Pharma To Report Phase II/III Study Of AL102 In Desmoid Tumors Around Mid-2022

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) have lost 75% of their value year-to-date and trade around $2.

Ayala Pharma is a clinical-stage oncology company developing therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers.

The company announced first-quarter 2022 financial results and provided a corporate update yesterday.

Q1 Scorecard:

Net loss was $10.0 million or $0.66 per share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of $9.6 million or $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Collaboration revenue was $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the corresponding quarter in 2021. Being a clinical-stage company, no revenue has been generated from product sales to date.

The company ended March 31, 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $27.4 million.

Pipeline Update:

The company's lead drug candidate is AL102, which is under a phase II/III study in desmoid tumors, dubbed RINGSIDE.

The RINGSIDE study has two parts - Part A and Part B.

Part A is evaluating the safety and tolerability of AL102, as well as tumor volume by MRI at 16 weeks. This part is testing three dosing regimens of AL102 and 42 patients have been enrolled.

Part B of the study is designed to enroll up to 156 patients with progressive disease, who will be given either AL102 or placebo.

Next in the pipeline is AL101, which is under a phase II trial in recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), dubbed ACCURACY.

What Next?

Initial interim data from Part A of the pivotal phase II/III RINGSIDE trial of AL102 in desmoid tumors is expected around mid-2022.

A phase II clinical trial of AL102 in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is expected to be initiated in the second half of 2022.

Ayala Pharma made its debut on the NASDAQ Global Market on May 8, 2020, pricing its shares at $15 each.

AYLA has traded in a range of $1.97 to $14.95 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $2.11, up 5.50%.

