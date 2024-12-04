Aya Healthcare to Acquire Cross Country Healthcare

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Cross Country Healthcare ( (CCRN) ).

Aya Healthcare has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Cross Country Healthcare for approximately $615 million in cash, marking a significant expansion of Aya’s service capabilities and offering a 67% premium to Cross Country’s stockholders. This merger, set to complete in the first half of 2025, aims to enhance client offerings with tech-enabled workforce solutions, promising to deliver high clinical outcomes and reduce care costs while maintaining both brands separately. The transaction awaits stockholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to transform Cross Country into a private entity, delisting from NASDAQ.

