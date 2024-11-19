Aya Gold & Silver Unveils Promising Drill Results

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has released an update.

Aya Gold & Silver has announced impressive high-grade silver drill results from its exploration at the Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco, showcasing significant silver concentrations in multiple zones. This exploration underscores the potential for increased silver yields, exciting news for stakeholders and investors in the mining sector.

