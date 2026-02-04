Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) Price Target Increased by 21.52% to 30.96

The average one-year price target for Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) has been revised to $30.96 / share. This is an increase of 21.52% from the prior estimate of $25.47 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.86% from the latest reported closing price of $23.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aya Gold & Silver. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AYA is 0.83%, an increase of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.37% to 21,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,991K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares , representing a decrease of 17.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 5.46% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,669K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,597K shares , representing a decrease of 25.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 9.68% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,585K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares , representing a decrease of 14.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 20.98% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,441K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares , representing an increase of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 14.15% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,528K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing an increase of 82.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AYA by 489.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.