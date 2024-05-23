Aya Gold & Silver Prepares for 2024 AGM

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has released an update.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on June 21, where shareholders will vote on key issues including director nominations, with Ms. Ghislane Guedira proposed as a new independent director. Guedira’s extensive financial and mining experience, particularly in Morocco, is expected to bolster the company’s strategic direction. The meeting follows the release of Aya Gold & Silver’s Management Information Circular for the fiscal year 2023.

For further insights into TSE:AYA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.