Aya Gold & Silver Prepares for 2024 AGM

May 23, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) has released an update.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on June 21, where shareholders will vote on key issues including director nominations, with Ms. Ghislane Guedira proposed as a new independent director. Guedira’s extensive financial and mining experience, particularly in Morocco, is expected to bolster the company’s strategic direction. The meeting follows the release of Aya Gold & Silver’s Management Information Circular for the fiscal year 2023.

