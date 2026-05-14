Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYA.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $48.33 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $6.93 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 246.6% to $117.27 million from $33.83 million last year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.33 Mln. vs. $6.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $117.27 Mln vs. $33.83 Mln last year.

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