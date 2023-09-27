AY Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 8.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is an underlying holding representing 3.74% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $38,953,435 worth of AY shares.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is $1.78/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AY, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

AY operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), and Southern Company (SO).

