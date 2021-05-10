AY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.67, changing hands as low as $34.48 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.75 per share, with $48.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.70.

