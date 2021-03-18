AY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.17, changing hands as low as $32.94 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.735 per share, with $48.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.01.

