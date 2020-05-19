AY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atlantica Yield plc (Symbol: AY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.10, changing hands as high as $25.14 per share. Atlantica Yield plc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.735 per share, with $32.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.01.

