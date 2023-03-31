AY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.27, changing hands as high as $29.57 per share. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AY's low point in its 52 week range is $24.42 per share, with $36.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.44.

