Axway Software (ENXTPA:AXW) Price Target Increased by 14.37% to 31.11

The average one-year price target for Axway Software (ENXTPA:AXW) has been revised to 31.11 / share. This is an increase of 14.37% from the prior estimate of 27.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from the latest reported closing price of 27.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axway Software. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXW is 0.01%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 40K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 24.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXW by 33.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

