AXT's CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Is Now the Time to Sell or Buy the Stock?

Key Points

CEO Morris Young sold 30,832 shares on March 10, 2026 for a transaction value of approximately $1.41 million, based on a weighted average sale price of $45.60 per share.

This disposition represents 1.32% of Young’s pre-transaction holdings, leaving 2,313,233 shares held indirectly via the Young Family Trust DTD.

No direct shares were transacted; all activity occurred through indirect holdings managed by the family trust entity.

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Morris S. Young, CEO of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), reported the indirect sale of 30,832 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $1.41 million, according to the March 12, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 30,832 Transaction value $1.4 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,313,233

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.60).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare with Young’s recent insider sales in terms of size and percentage of holdings?

The 30,832-share sale is slightly below the recent median sell transaction of 36,080 shares for this insider and aligns closely with the recent median percentage of holdings sold per trade (1.35%), indicating a continuation of established trading patterns.

The 30,832-share sale is slightly below the recent median sell transaction of 36,080 shares for this insider and aligns closely with the recent median percentage of holdings sold per trade (1.35%), indicating a continuation of established trading patterns. Was the transaction executed at a premium or discount to contemporaneous market prices?

The weighted average sale price of $45.60 per share was approximately 3% above the March 10, 2026 market close of $44.30, suggesting the trades were executed at a modest premium to closing levels on the transaction date.

The weighted average sale price of $45.60 per share was approximately 3% above the March 10, 2026 market close of $44.30, suggesting the trades were executed at a modest premium to closing levels on the transaction date. What is the impact on Young’s beneficial ownership structure following this sale?

Direct common stock was not involved in this transaction. The remaining 2,313,233 shares are entirely held via the Young Family Trust DTD, maintaining Young’s exposure through indirect means.

Direct common stock was not involved in this transaction. The remaining 2,313,233 shares are entirely held via the Young Family Trust DTD, maintaining Young’s exposure through indirect means. Does the transaction indicate a change in trading capacity or cadence for the insider?

The sale reflects the declining available share capacity following prior transactions, with trade size in line with the established cadence and no evidence of escalation in disposition scale relative to recent history.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 10, 2026) $44.30 Market capitalization $3.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $88.33 million Net Income (TTM) ($21.44 million)

Company snapshot

AXT, Inc. produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates, including indium phosphide, gallium arsenide (GaAs), and germanium, as well as high-purity raw materials and specialty components.

It generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and direct sale of advanced semiconductor substrates and materials to global technology and industrial customers.

The company serves data center, 5G communications, fiber optics, IoT, industrial robotics, solar, and aerospace markets, with a customer base spanning the United States, China, Europe, and Asia.

AXT operates at scale in the semiconductor materials sector, leveraging proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology to deliver high-performance substrates for critical applications.

The company’s diversified product portfolio and global distribution network support a broad range of next-generation electronics and photonics markets. Its strategic focus on advanced materials positions it as a key supplier to industries demanding high-quality, reliable semiconductor components.

What this transaction means for investors

AXT CEO Morris Young’s March 10 sale of shares worth $1.4 million is not necessarily a cause for concern. After the transaction, he still indirectly held over two million shares via a trust. This suggests Young is not in a rush to dispose of his holdings.

The sale came at a time when AXT stock was soaring. It reached a 52-week high of $70.88 on March 25. Shares have experienced a jaw-dropping increase of over 4,000% in the past 12 months through the week ending March 27.

The staggering rise in stock price was thanks to investor excitement over artificial intelligence. AXT’s products are used in AI, and with customer demand anticipated to remain strong in the coming years, the company is expected to see sales growth.

But the stock’s valuation now looks stretched. Its price-to-sales ratio ratio of about 30 is at a multi-year high. This suggests now is a good time to sell shares, but investors interested in buying should wait for the stock price to drop.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.