AXT's $100M Backlog Sounds Bullish, But Can Export Risks Derail Growth?

AXT AXTI is benefiting from a strong artificial intelligence-driven demand cycle, as evident in its first-quarter results. The most eye-catching metric was its record indium phosphide backlog, which surpassed $100 million, reflecting surging demand from data-center optical networking, silicon photonics and AI infrastructure applications.

Management indicated that export permit activity was stronger than anticipated in the first quarter and has remained healthy in the second quarter, supporting expectations for sequential revenue growth and a record quarter for indium phosphide sales.

This unprecedented demand visibility is expected to sustain the stock's upward momentum in the periods ahead. Customers are placing longer-term orders, discussing supply agreements and providing greater insight into future requirements. The company believes the optical components market could expand four to six times over the next three to five years, creating a substantial runway for growth.

AXT is responding aggressively by doubling indium phosphide capacity in 2026 and planning another doubling in 2027, leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain and proprietary furnace technology to scale faster than peers.

That said, export approvals remain a critical risk factor, one that management has consistently highlighted. The company described export permits as the “single most significant” gating factor for growth. While demand remains robust, the timing and success of permit approvals are largely outside AXT’s control, making revenue realization difficult to predict. The uncertainty is particularly relevant, given ongoing geopolitical tensions and evolving China-U.S. trade restrictions.

This creates a classic bull-versus-bear setup. On one hand, AXT boasts a record backlog, deepening customer engagement and capacity expansion plans that are closely tied to the rapidly growing AI ecosystem. On the other hand, delays in export approvals could hinder the company’s ability to convert strong demand into revenue at the pace investors anticipate. Faster permit approvals would unlock substantial upside from the existing backlog, while prolonged regulatory uncertainty could limit growth despite robust end-market demand.

Peer Update

Coherent Corp’s COHR primary export-related risk stems from industry-wide supply constraints and geopolitical uncertainty affecting critical AI infrastructure components. Management highlighted ongoing constraints in indium phosphide, a key material used in optical networking products that support AI data centers. While demand remains exceptionally strong, Coherent recognizes that supply-chain bottlenecks and global trade dynamics could limit the pace at which it converts backlog into revenue.

To mitigate these risks, Coherent is aggressively expanding internal indium phosphide production capacity, accelerating its 6-inch indium phosphide ramp and diversifying manufacturing across Texas, Sweden and Zurich. Coherent believes its manufacturing scale, long-term customer agreements and vertically integrated photonics capabilities provide a competitive advantage in navigating supply and geopolitical challenges.

Amkor Technology AMKR faces export-related risks primarily from evolving export controls, advanced silicon and memory supply constraints, and broader geopolitical uncertainty. Management noted that delayed customer material shipments linked to advanced silicon and memory availability are creating nonlinear factory loading patterns, while trade-policy developments remain a key area of focus.

In addition, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are increasing material cost pressures across the semiconductor supply chain. To address these challenges, Amkor is prioritizing production where materials are available, working closely with customers and suppliers to improve supply visibility, and implementing pricing actions to offset rising costs. Amkor is also expanding its geographic footprint through investments in Arizona, Korea and Vietnam, reducing concentration risk while strengthening its ability to support future advanced packaging demand.

AXTI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AXTI have skyrocketed 388.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s 49.1% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXT trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 30.11, significantly above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 1.48. AXTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 168.3% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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