AXTI's Capacity Expansion: Will It Cement AI Supply-Chain Leadership?

AXT AXTI is making one of the industry's most aggressive capacity expansion moves as surging artificial intelligence infrastructure spending fuels unprecedented demand for indium phosphide substrates. Management disclosed plans to double indium phosphide capacity by the end of 2026 from fourth-quarter 2025 levels and then double it again in 2027, positioning the company to capitalize on what it sees as a multiyear optical networking growth cycle.

The strategy stands out not only for its scale but also for its execution. Rather than pursuing greenfield projects like many semiconductor materials suppliers, AXT is capitalizing on existing facilities and nearby infrastructure.

By repurposing former gallium arsenide manufacturing space and expanding within its existing Beijing footprint, the company is adopting a brownfield approach that lowers construction risk, shortens deployment timelines and supports faster production ramp-ups. Management believes this positions AXT to scale more rapidly than competitors while industry supply remains constrained.

A key differentiator is AXT’s vertically integrated supply chain. The company designs and builds its own crystal-growth furnaces and maintains internal access to critical raw materials through affiliated supply-chain businesses. Recent investments in high-purity indium refining further strengthen control over essential inputs, reducing dependence on external suppliers while supporting margin expansion as volumes increase.

Management argues that these capabilities create a meaningful competitive moat. While rivals may announce capacity additions, AXT emphasizes that scaling indium phosphide production is technically challenging and converting capacity into high-quality wafer output requires specialized expertise.

With its backlog exceeding $100 million and demand fueled by AI data centers, optical transceivers and emerging co-packaged optics applications, the company believes its manufacturing expertise and integrated supply chain make it a key enabler of the next wave of AI infrastructure growth.

Peer Update

Applied Materials AMAT is aggressively expanding capacity to support the accelerating AI-driven semiconductor investment cycle. Management noted that customers are now providing rolling eight-quarter forecasts, giving the company unprecedented visibility into future demand. To meet this opportunity, AMAT has nearly doubled its manufacturing capacity through expansions in the United States and Europe and the addition of a new manufacturing center in Singapore.

The company is also increasing inventory positions, logistics capabilities and supplier capacity planning to support expected growth in leading-edge foundry, DRAM and advanced packaging. With customers launching new fabrication projects worldwide and AI infrastructure demand continuing to expand, Applied Materials expects semiconductor equipment revenue to grow more than 30% in 2026, driven by ongoing capacity investments throughout its operations and supply chain.

Allegro MicroSystems ALGM is expanding its capacity primarily through technology investment, design-win expansion and product portfolio scaling rather than large manufacturing buildouts. The company exited fiscal 2026 with a multiyear-high backlog and design wins that increased more than 30% year over year, providing strong visibility into future demand.

Growth is being driven by expanding content opportunities in electric vehicles, ADAS, data centers and robotics. In data centers, Allegro’s content opportunity per rack is expected to rise from roughly $150 today to more than $425 in next-generation AI architectures, driven by current sensors, fan drivers and power-management solutions.

The company is also investing heavily in advanced sensing technologies, including TMR sensors and isolated gate drivers, while positioning itself for future growth in robotics and automation. These investments are expanding Allegro’s addressable market and supporting long-term revenue scalability without requiring major capacity expansion announcements.

AXTI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AXTI have skyrocketed 578% so far this year compared with the industry’s 60% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AXT trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 42.91, significantly above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 1.48. AXTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 168.3% improvement from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.