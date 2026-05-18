AXTI Surges More Than 650% YTD: What's Driving the Strong Uptrend?

AXT AXTI has emerged as one of the market’s most explosive semiconductor-material stories in 2026. The stock has surged an eye-popping 657.1% year to date, with the rally accelerating since mid-April 2025 amid soaring demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry has gained 39.8% so far this year. Since April 15, 2025, AXTI stock has risen nearly 105-fold, fueled primarily by its growing role in supplying indium phosphide substrates used in AI-driven optical networking.

The stock’s sharp ascent reflects investor confidence that AXT is transitioning from a cyclical semiconductor materials supplier to a critical enabler of the AI data-center buildout. With AI hyperscalers aggressively expanding data-center capacity and demand for optical networking accelerating, the company appears well positioned to sustain strong growth momentum into 2026.

AXTI stock has significantly outperformed its industry peers, COHERENT CORP COHR and Amkor Technology AMKR, so far this year. Over the same period, Coherent gained 107.2%, while Amkor advanced 78.2%.

YTD Performance of AXTI vs Peers



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Key Growth Drivers for 2026

AI Data-Center Buildout Is Fueling Explosive Indium Phosphide Demand: AXT’s primary growth engine is its indium phosphide (InP) substrate business, which is seeing surging demand from AI optical interconnect applications. In the first quarter of 2026, indium phosphide revenues totaled $13.6 million, up from $8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily driven by data-center applications. Management expects the second quarter of 2026 to become the largest quarter for indium phosphide revenues in the company’s history.

The demand surge is being driven by hyperscale cloud companies and AI platform providers investing heavily in optical transceivers, silicon photonics and high-speed photodetectors required for AI clusters. Management stated that AXT materials are already being used by multiple U.S. hyperscalers, while China’s AI infrastructure expansion is providing an additional growth driver.

Record Backlog and Expanding Customer Base: The company’s growth visibility has improved dramatically. AXT reported that its indium phosphide backlog surpassed $100 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from more than $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, as customers placed longer-term orders amid supply constraints. Management also noted that customer forecasts now extend beyond 2030, with many clients discussing multiyear supply commitments.

AXT is broadening its reach with Tier 1 laser makers and optical transceiver manufacturers globally, significantly expanding its addressable market. The company is also gaining exposure to co-packaged optics (CPO), a technology expected to become a major growth driver beginning in late 2027.

Aggressive Capacity Expansion Creates Long Runway: To meet surging demand, AXT is moving aggressively to expand production. Management is running ahead of plan to double indium phosphide capacity in 2026, and quadrupling by 2027. By the end of 2026, quarterly capacity could support generation of approximately $35 million in revenues from indium phosphide, rising toward $65-$70 million per quarter by 2028.

AXT believes its vertically integrated supply chain — including internal crystal growth furnaces and access to critical raw materials such as high-purity indium — gives it a significant competitive edge over peers.

Estimate Revision Trend for AXTI

Estimates for AXT’s 2026 earnings have moved up 250% to 28 cents per share over the past year, while the same for 2027 earnings has improved 8.1% to 67 cents since October 2025. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Valuation and Competitive Landscape

Valuation remains the biggest debate surrounding AXTI. The stock trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 48.74, far above both its five-year median of 1.48 and the industry average of 9.33. This premium reflects expectations for outsized AI-driven growth but leaves little room for execution missteps. Currently, COHERENT and Amkor trade at 14.63X and 22.16X, respectively.



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Competition also remains a factor. While indium phosphide manufacturing involves high technical barriers, rivals are attempting to expand capacity to capture growing demand. However, management argues that AXT, Inc.’s low-defect wafers, manufacturing expertise and vertically integrated supply chain position the company favorably against competitors.

Challenges That Could Temper Growth

Despite strong momentum, several risks remain. The biggest near-term hurdle is China export permits, which management repeatedly described as the single largest gating factor for growth. Delays or denials could constrain revenue realization despite a strong backlog.

The company is still scaling manufacturing during an unprecedented demand cycle, creating execution risk. AXT must also successfully translate capacity additions into wafer shipments, not merely installed capability.

Conclusion

AXTI’s remarkable rally appears fundamentally grounded in one of the market’s most powerful secular trends — AI infrastructure expansion. Record backlog, expanding Tier 1 customer relationships, surging indium phosphide demand and aggressive capacity expansion provide strong justification for the stock’s powerful uptrend.

Although valuation is elevated and export-permit risks persist, AXT appears well positioned to benefit from a multiyear optical networking boom. For investors comfortable with volatility, AXTI remains an attractive stock at current levels, particularly for those seeking exposure to the rapidly expanding AI data-center ecosystem.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling expectations for continued momentum. Yet, AXTI carries a Value Score of F, reflecting its steep valuation premium following the massive rally. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.