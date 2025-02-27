$AXTI stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AXTI stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,015,541 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AXTI:
$AXTI Insider Trading Activity
$AXTI insiders have traded $AXTI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORRIS S YOUNG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,929
$AXTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $AXTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 942,309 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,044,810
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 865,721 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,878,614
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 766,122 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,662,484
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 706,739 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,533,623
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 514,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,245,779
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 432,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,046,884
- UBS GROUP AG added 393,352 shares (+646.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $853,573
