AXTI Ramps Up InP Capacity: Is Multi-Year Growth Taking Shape?

AXT, Inc. AXTI is rapidly expanding its indium phosphide (InP) manufacturing capacity to capitalize on booming AI-driven optical networking demand, laying the foundation for multi-year revenue growth. The company is already ahead of schedule in its plan to double InP capacity in 2026 compared with fourth-quarter 2025 levels and intends to double capacity again in 2027 with a new dedicated production facility. Management is also evaluating another meaningful expansion in 2028, underscoring confidence in sustained demand rather than a short-term cyclical recovery.



To support these ambitious plans, AXT recently raised $632.5 million in capital. These funds have been allocated to expand InP production capacity, develop next-generation 6-inch InP wafers, support R&D and provide working capital. The company expects its expanded manufacturing footprint to reach approximately $35 million in quarterly InP production capacity by the end of 2026.



Unlike many competitors, AXT benefits from a vertically integrated manufacturing model. It designs its own crystal-growth furnaces, controls key raw materials through its supply chain, and is repurposing existing gallium arsenide facilities to accelerate production. These advantages enable faster and more cost-effective expansion while helping meet record customer demand.



AXT's record InP backlog exceeds $100 million, and management expects second-quarter 2026 to be the largest Indium Phosphide revenue quarter in the company's history. Ongoing discussions regarding long-term supply agreements and increasing adoption by Tier-1 optical component manufacturers and hyperscale AI customers further reinforce this outlook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects revenues to increase 60.1% in 2026 and 40.8% in 2027 year over year, supporting the view that AXTI's capacity expansion could translate into sustained, long-term growth.

How Are AXTI's Competitors Positioned?

AXTI competes with leading optical networking companies that address AI data center interconnects and photonics from different points in the value chain, making Lumentum Holdings LITE and Semtech SMTC two of its closest competitors in the broader AI optical ecosystem.



LITE serves the AI optical networking market with InP-based laser chips, EMLs, pump lasers, transceivers and optical switching platforms, positioning itself as a competitor to AXTI. LITE supports its growth through vertical integration, multiple InP fabs, long-term customer agreements and leadership in scale-out, scale-across and CPO architectures.



SMTC competes with AXTI through FiberEdge optical ICs, InP photonic products, coherent lasers and AI interconnect solutions spanning 800G, 1.6T and future 3.2T networks. SMTC combines InP technology with TIAs, drivers and connectivity platforms, strengthening its hyperscaler position. Unlike AXTI's substrate focus, SMTC targets complete optical connectivity solutions across scale-up, scale-out and data center interconnects.

AXTI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AXTI shares have surged 158.9% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry’s rise of 46.3% and the broader Computer and Technology sector’s 15.5% growth.

AXTI’s Six-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AXTI appears overvalued, trading at a price/sales (P/S) ratio of 20.95, significantly higher than the industry average of 9.34. The company carries a Value Score of F.

AXTI’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTI's 2026 EPS stands at 27 cents, revised down by 1 cent over the past 30 days, while reflecting a significant turnaround from a year-ago loss of 41 cents per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AXT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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AXT Inc (AXTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.