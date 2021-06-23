AXTA or DSEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Chemical - Specialty stocks have likely encountered both Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (DSEY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Axalta Coating Systems has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that AXTA has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

AXTA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 15.28, while DSEY has a forward P/E of 29.61. We also note that AXTA has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DSEY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.08.

Another notable valuation metric for AXTA is its P/B ratio of 5.20. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DSEY has a P/B of 8.74.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AXTA's Value grade of B and DSEY's Value grade of C.

AXTA sticks out from DSEY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that AXTA is the better option right now.

