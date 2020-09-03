AXTA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.05, changing hands as low as $23.45 per share. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXTA's low point in its 52 week range is $12.92 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.