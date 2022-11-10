AXTA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.08, changing hands as high as $25.83 per share. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares are currently trading up about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXTA's low point in its 52 week range is $20.66 per share, with $34.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.