AXTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.93, changing hands as low as $27.79 per share. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AXTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AXTA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.34 per share, with $32.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.