AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) insiders got a good deal: Sold stock currently worth US$8.77 at US$9.68 over the past year

AXT, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock rose 31% last week, but insiders who sold US$387k worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$9.68, which is higher than the current price might have been the right call as holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AXT

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Co-Founder, Morris Young, sold US$387k worth of shares at a price of US$9.75 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.77. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Morris Young.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:AXTI Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of AXT

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AXT insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 6.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AXT Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AXT shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of AXT insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AXT that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

