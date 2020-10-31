AXT, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 100%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$25m, some 5.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.02, 100% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AXT after the latest results. NasdaqGS:AXTI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 31st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for AXT from four analysts is for revenues of US$107.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 24% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. AXT is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.20 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$104.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.2% to US$8.53per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on AXT, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$10.00 and the most bearish at US$6.60 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting AXT's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 24% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.9% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AXT is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around AXT's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple AXT analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AXT you should know about.

