AXT (AXTI) Price Target Increased by 16.77% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for AXT (NasdaqGS:AXTI) has been revised to 5.61 / share. This is an increase of 16.77% from the prior estimate of 4.80 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.93% from the latest reported closing price of 3.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 17.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.06%, an increase of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 28,369K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 3,307K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares, representing an increase of 23.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 23.60% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 2,125K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 64.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,624K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,622K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares, representing an increase of 14.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 4.74% over the last quarter.

NESGX - Needham Small Cap Growth Fund Retail Class holds 1,500K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AXT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company's substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process.

