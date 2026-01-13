AXT (AXTI) Price Target Increased by 73.68% to 16.83

The average one-year price target for AXT (NasdaqGS:AXTI) has been revised to $16.83 / share. This is an increase of 73.68% from the prior estimate of $9.69 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.33% from the latest reported closing price of $22.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in AXT. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXTI is 0.05%, an increase of 57.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 13,695K shares. The put/call ratio of AXTI is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,794K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 92.98% over the last quarter.

First Beijing Investment holds 1,730K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,599K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Adara Smaller Companies Fund holds 743K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

White Pine Capital holds 720K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing a decrease of 19.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXTI by 62.15% over the last quarter.

